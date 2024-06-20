Adam Gibbs was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment when he appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 6.

Police said that it was heard that on February 4, he entered The Range, Ham Road, Worthing and stole a tool worth £59.99.

He then opted to take a selection of vinyl records from HMV, The Beacon, Eastbourne on March 30, and left the store with no intent to pay. These were recovered by staff, police added.

Police said that on June 5, Gibbs entered Co-op, Cricketers Parade, Broadwater and stole a number of food items. The stolen goods were recovered and he was arrested.

Gibbs, 33, of no fixed address admitted to all three incidents and was jailed.

Sergeant Andy Bryant said: “This is another positive result following hard work to build the case file and secure his imprisonment.”