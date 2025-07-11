Man jailed after residential burglary spree in Crawley Down - men from Bognor and Croydon arrested in connection with incidents

A man who committed a series of residential break-ins in Crawley Down has been jailed – while men from Bognor Regis and Croydon were also arrested in connection with the incidents.

Sussex Police said the incidents occurred in the vicinity of Bowers Place in the early hours of 22 March this year.

Police said Tony Cooper, 32, of no fixed address, was tracked down in his vehicle on the A27 near Arundel two days later and arrested.

Sussex Police said he was charged with fraud by false representation, four counts of attempted burglary and three counts of theft from a vehicle, and remanded in custody to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on March 26, where he pleaded guilty to all offences.

Police said he was further remanded in custody and appeared before Portsmouth Crown Court on July 4, where he was sentenced to a total of 21 months’ imprisonment.

Detective Inspector Lee Simmonds, of Crawley CID, said: “We recognise the financial and emotional distress burglaries can have on residents in the community, and that’s why we work with our partners to issue safety advice and ensure any offenders are brought to justice.

“While nothing was reported stolen during most of these break-ins, Cooper still made a conscious decision to force entry into people’s homes – a place where they should be able to feel safe – as they slept.

“In this spell of warm weather, I’d like to take this opportunity to remind residents to take preventative steps to protect their homes from burglars.

“Keep all windows and doors locked and secure, especially if you are out or in the garden, do not leave any valuables on display and consider investing in security measures.”

You can read more burglary prevention advice on the Sussex Police website here.

The force said a 39-year-old man from Bognor Regis and a 24-year-old man from Croydon were also arrested in connection with the incidents; they remain released under investigation at this time.