Man jailed at Lewes Crown Court for £100,000 fraud that targeted elderly and vulnerable people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been sentenced at Lewes Crown Court after targeting elderly vulnerable people in a £100,000 fraud, Sussex Police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said 30-year-old James Trodd, of no fixed address, handed himself in following a Crimewatch appeal, after being wanted for more than two years.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Trodd, also known as James Harland and Martin Ashbrook, facilitated the transfer of tens of thousands of pounds from victims’ bank accounts between September 2022 and August last year, when he was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Operation Glasshouse saw police link frauds across Sussex and the south east of England and Trodd was charged with 17 counts of fraud by representation. After Trodd made contact with victims as a customer, tenant or through befriending, he used their bank accounts to obtain credit cards, made money transfers, pay for hire cars and opened accounts in their names, leaving some victims left in arrears and unable to pay their bills.”

Sussex Police said James Trodd, 30, of no fixed address, was jailed for six years nine months at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, April 16

Trodd was jailed for six years nine months at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, April 16, said police, adding that the judge described Trodd’s actions as the worse example of fraud he had seen.

Detective Sergeant Paul Elrick said: “This was a protracted and complex investigation into James Trodd, a serial fraudster, who preyed on the elderly and vulnerable. My heartfelt thanks go to the victims, witnesses, those who supported from Enable and Nationwide, and to all the banks involved, for their efforts in helping secure a conviction. The police will always work with banks to target those who prey on elderly victims to support their own greedy lifestyle.”