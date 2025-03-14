Man jailed following East Sussex burglary spree

A burglar has been jailed after committing multiple offences in East Sussex.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police have said that Paul Flint, 59, of Penhurst Place, Brighton, pleaded guilty to an attempted burglary at a house in Whitehawk Road, Brighton, on January 5; burglary at a house in Bristol Mews between January 3 and 6; burglary at a house in Findon Road, Brighton on January 5; and fraud by false representation (namely using a stolen bank card) in Whitehawk Road on January 5.

He was arrested, charged and remanded in custody, and appeared before Lewes Crown Court on February 28, where he was sentenced to a total of 27 months’ imprisonment, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Jason Bromfield said: “Flint invaded people’s homes – a place they should be able to feel safe and secure – while they were sleeping and stole personal items including bags, bank cards, phone accessories and perfume.

Sussex Police have said that Paul Flint, 59, of Penhurst Place, Brighton, pleaded guilty to an attempted burglary at a house in Whitehawk Road, Brighton, on January 5; burglary at a house in Bristol Mews between January 3 and 6; burglary at a house in Findon Road, Brighton on January 5; and fraud by false representation (namely using a stolen bank card) in Whitehawk Road on January 5. Picture: Sussex Police

“A number of people reported incidents in the same area around the same time, and this enabled us to build a picture of what was happening, and more importantly, who was responsible.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who came forward with information, and remind residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us. Rest assured we will do all we can to hold offenders to account and bring them to justice.”