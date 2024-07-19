Man jailed for 10 weeks for assaulting hospital security in Chichester
Police said Robert Donnalley was taken to St Richards Hospital, Spitalfields Lane, on June 27 at about 1.40pm after becoming ‘extremely intoxicated’ on drugs and alcohol.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “When a nurse was trying to help, Donnalley threatened her. She then called security. Donnalley proceeded to spit at and assault the two security guards. Officers arrived and he was arrested.
“Donnalley, 31, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to common assault of an emergency worker and two counts of assault by beating an emergency worker when he appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court on 29 June. He was sentenced to 10 weeks’ imprisonment.”