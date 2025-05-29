Man jailed for 29 shoplifting offences in Eastbourne

A shoplifter who repeatedly targeted stores in Eastbourne has been jailed for six months and given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), Sussex Police have confirmed.

Lee Fisher was arrested on May 21 after he was captured on CCTV committing offences at a number of stores in the town, police said.

Police confirmed that he stole items including alcohol, meat and coffee from Co-Op stores in Albert Parade, Seaside and Framfield Way, and also stole from Waitrose in Old Town and Superdrug in the town centre.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The 38-year-old, of no fixed address, was charged with 29 counts of theft from a shop and an offence of possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

“The offences occurred between April 2 and May 19 and consisted of hundreds of pounds worth of goods.

“Fisher pleaded guilty to all offences when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on May 22.

“He was sentenced to six months in prison due to the prolific nature of his offending, and given a five-year CBO which prohibits him from entering any Co-Op store in Eastbourne and remaining in any retail premises anywhere in the country when asked to leave by staff or security.

“Any breach of this order is a separate offence for which he can be arrested, and which carries a maximum sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment or an unlimited fine if convicted.

“Sussex Police continues to work with partners, retailers and the community to tackle business crime.”