Man jailed for assaulting two police officers in East Sussex

A man has been jailed for assaulting two police officers in East Sussex.

Police have confirmed that Andrew Hipkiss was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting emergency workers.

Police were called to London Road, Brighton, at 9.08am on Thursday, April 10, following reports of an intoxicated man shouting abuse at members of the public.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Officers promptly attended the location and found the man, who refused to provide his details. He then resisted arrest, being verbally and physically violent towards the officers, and ran off.

“A nearby member of the public who was waiting to cross the road witnessed the pursuit and stuck out his leg in a bid to stop him, allowing officers to make an arrest..

“During the struggle, Hipkiss managed to punch and spit at both officers and bite one of them. They were both taken to hospital to be checked and treated for their injuries.

“Andrew Hipkiss, 40, of no fixed address, was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting emergency workers. He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on April 11 where he pleaded guilty to three charges of resisting arrest and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

“He was sentenced to 26 weeks in custody and ordered to pay £200 compensation.”

Superintendent Petra Lazar from Brighton Command said: “The behaviour of Hipkiss was appalling, and it is completely unacceptable for officers to be attacked while carrying out their duties.

“It should not simply be seen as ‘part of the job’. Our officers are here to protect the public and keep our communities safe.

“We are pleased that Hipkiss will serve a significant custodial sentence for these incidents.”