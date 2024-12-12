Man jailed for burglaries at Tesco and Starbucks in Crawley

A man has been jailed for committing two business burglaries in Crawley.

Sussex Police said Harvey Brackpool broke into Tesco Express in Commonwealth Drive on November 8, and stole cigarettes and a charity box.

Then, on 10 November, he broke into Starbucks in Queens Square and stole a charity box.

The 22-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested on December 9 and charged the same day to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 10.

Police said he pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to 24 weeks’ imprisonment, and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Brackpool was described by the court as having a flagrant disregard for people and their property.

Chief Inspector Steve Turner, District Commander for Crawley and Mid Sussex, said: “We are committed to bringing more offenders to justice and safeguarding our community, including local businesses from burglars.

“Our teams worked tirelessly to ensure Brackpool was charged, and this swift conviction highlights our strong stance against burglars.

“We will continue to target suspects and ensure communities feel safe and protected.”