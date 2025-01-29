Man jailed for Class A drug dealing in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed after supplying crack cocaine and heroin in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said that on May 10, 2024, officers arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs, following reports of drug dealing in the Regency area.

He was bailed while further enquiries were undertaken, and re-arrested on September 19, police added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Muhhammed Ahmed, of no fixed address, was charged the same day with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, possession of a Class A drug, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Friday, September 20, and was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance on October 18.

“On November 1, at Lewes Crown Court, Ahmed pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded back into custody to await sentencing.

“On Monday, January 20 at Hove Crown Court, Ahmed was jailed for three years.

Detective Constable Gavin Harper added: "We are committed to investigating and holding accountable those who cause harm in our communities.

"Muhhammed Ahmed’s sentencing marks an important step in addressing the disruption and fear he caused in the Regency area, where his actions contributed to rising levels of anti-social behaviour and left residents feeling unsafe. This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable.

"We would also like to thank the local community for their patience and support throughout the investigation, which has been crucial in ensuring a successful prosecution."