Man jailed for county line drug dealing and firearm offences in East Sussex

A man has been jailed for firearm and drug offences in East Sussex.

Sussex Police have said that following a joint investigation by Brighton’s Community Investigation Team and the Metropolitan Police, it was found that Jahzadd Ryan was running and controlling a drug line, named ‘Major’.

A spokesperson for the police added: “The line had been actively selling crack cocaine and heroin in Brighton and was linked to Ryan’s phone.

“Officers conducted a warrant at an address frequented by Ryan in Woolwich, London in August 2023 and he was located with two live firearms, ammunition as well as evidence of the ‘Major’ drug line.

When appearing before Lewes Crown Court on November 25, Jahzadd Ryan, 25, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 14 years and eight months' imprisonment. Picture: Sussex Police

“Ryan was arrested and later charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin, two counts of possession of a firearm without a certificate, and two counts of possession of ammunition.

“He was also further charged with six further drug offences after being found in possession of quantities of drugs, and running the ‘Major’ drug line between October 2021 and March 2022.

“Ryan appeared before Lewes Crown Court on October 13 2023 and pleaded guilty to the charges.

“When appearing before Lewes Crown Court on November 25, Ryan, 25, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 14 years and eight months’ imprisonment.”

Detective Constable Peck, of Sussex Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “This was an extremely complex case, Ryan tried his best to evade Police detection, utilising multiple mobile phones and using others to do his bidding.

“But, after working tirelessly, and closely with the Metropolitan Police we were able to ensure Ryan and two extremely dangerous firearms are off the streets.

“Ryan used and exploited others when running this drug line which ran between London and Brighton, so it is only right he serves time in prison.

“The supply of drugs causes harm and misery not just to those that consume the drug but also the surrounding community. This sentence reflects the level of harm that Ryan was inflicting and is fully justified.

“I’d like to thank PC McDowall of the Metropolitan Police who provided key evidence in the case against Ryan. We worked together to secure Ryan’s arrest, charge and ultimately, his conviction.”