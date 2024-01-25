Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Peary Close at around 6pm on January 30, 2023.

Sussex Police said Kristopher Everitt, 40, of no fixed address, entered the property without permission, before showing a resident his hands covered in blood. He then proceeded to rub it on his victim’s t-shirt and his face, police added.

Other residents of the property, who were known to him, intervened, and shouted at Everitt to leave, who eventually did, police said.

Upon exiting, Sussex Police said he damaged a fence on Cook Road.