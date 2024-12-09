Man jailed for fast food burglary in Crawley

A man has been jailed for burglary of a fast food store in Crawley.

On Tuesday, December 3, around 4am, police who were on patrol heard a loud alarm sounding from Wingstop in Crawley Leisure Park.

Officers arrived and saw a window had been smashed and entry was gained into the fast food shop.

Police said Abdoulie Kinteh was found at the business and upon being searched was found with a black phone, three cans of beer and a delivery driver handheld device.

Abdoulie Kinteh has been jailed for burglary of a fast food store in Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Kinteh, 48, of no fixed address was arrested and charged the same day to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 4.

It was heard that he also breached two criminal behaviour orders.

Sussex Police said he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 41 weeks’ imprisonment.

Chief Inspector Steve Turner, District Commander for Crawley and Mid Sussex, said: “We are determined to bring more offenders to justice and protect our community, and businesses, from burglary.

“Our teams worked really hard to ensure Kinteh was charged, and this quick conviction shows our robust approach to burglars.

“We will continue to target suspects and ensure communities across the county feel safe.”