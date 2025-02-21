Man jailed for life for killing girlfriend at Sussex railway station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend at a Sussex railway station.

Jason Flore, 27, of no fixed abode, was convicted on Wednesday (February 19) after being found guilty by a jury following a two-and-a-half week trial two at Hove Crown Court.

On February 20, he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 21 years.

The court heard how, on August 18, 2024, at around 7.05am, police were called after Flore was witnessed arguing with his partner, Stephanie Marie, in the train station car park by a person on the overbridge.

Jason Flore was sentenced to to life imprisonment with a minimum of 21 years. Picture courtesy of British Transport Police

Flore was described as being very aggressive and waving his hands at Stephanie, who was undressed from the waist down, visibly upset and distressed, and in possession of a knife.

Meanwhile, at 7.18am, a separate 999 call was made calling for an ambulance, reporting a woman – Stephanie – had been stabbed.

The caller stated she was not breathing but they needed to leave for their train.

The number was later confirmed to belong to Flore.

Flore was then seen by the witness walking away from the train station car park accompanied with his dog, and wearing a red jacket.

She took pictures of him as he did so.

Flore then attempted to travel on a bus but was refused travel – he had at this point taken off his jacket, but still wore a pair of joggers with blood on the knee.

Flore continued to make his way towards the town centre.

Paramedics and officers attended the station where Stephanie was located with a stab wound to the chest.

While paramedics worked to save Stephanie, a search that included an armed response continued to look for Flore.

Flore was located and stopped near Haslett Avenue East, heading towards Three Bridges railway station at 8am, at which point he told officers “She did it to herself.”

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder by armed officers from Sussex Police.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, Stephanie was pronounced dead at 8.16am and Flore was further arrested for murder minutes later.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn said: “Stephanie was a young woman with a whole life ahead of her to enjoy, but had it stolen away by a controlling and coercive partner.

“She was a much loved daughter, sister, and mother who enjoyed sports, music – especially playing guitar, and had ambitions to be a hairdresser.

“This outcome is the result of countless hours of investigation and I thank everyone who has contributed to ensuring Stephanie’s killer has been held accountable for what he did today.

“It is important that we remember her name today instead of his

“While today's verdict will never replace the tragic loss felt by those who loved Stephanie, it has ensured that justice has been served.

“I hope this outcome helps them find some peace after such a devastating loss."