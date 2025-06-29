A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a grandad and concealing his body in East Sussex.

Stephen Castle killed Wayne Woodgate shortly after seeing him in Tunbridge Wells and forcing him into a van, Kent Police said.

Mr Woodgate’s body was found in Peasmarsh the next day, according to the police force.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “On October 17, 2024, Mr Woodgate was walking on Goods Station Road, when at around 3.30pm he was confronted by Castle, who bore a long-standing grudge against the victim.

Stephen Castle. Photo: Kent Police

“He was threatened by Castle and made to enter a Peugeot van driven by another man. The altercation was seen by concerned witnesses who called police and the van was tracked to Castle’s home in Hastings Road, near Matfield.

“Castle was initially arrested for kidnap but claimed he had met the victim to exchange drugs, insisting he then let him safely leave the van.”

The force said officers then located a hire vehicle next to Castle’s address.

“Analysis of automatic number plate recognition cameras showed it had left his home at 4.15pm and travelled towards a remote location, in East Sussex,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“Extensive CCTV enquiries led officers to Mr Woodgate’s body, which was found on the following day in woodland off the A268 in Peasmarsh. He had been murdered with a ligature, shortly after meeting Castle who had driven him to his home.

“Castle was rearrested on October 22, this time on suspicion of murder. At Maidstone Crown Court, he admitted killing his victim but claimed he had not intended to do so and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

“After a trial, a jury found him guilty of murder by unanimous verdict.

"Castle, 60, was sentenced at the same court on Friday, June 26. He was told by the judge he will have to serve a minimum of 25 years (minus time spent on remand) before he can apply for parole.”

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber, said: “Stephen Castle is a callous individual responsible for a deeply disturbing and utterly senseless act of violence that has robbed a family of a much-loved father and grandfather.

"Castle went to great lengths to conceal the victim’s body, all the while carrying on as if nothing had happened and after returning from Peasmarsh even went straight to his local pub for a drink.

"No one should ever have to endure the pain of losing a loved one in such a brutal manner and I only hope now Wayne’s family and friends can take some comfort now Castle has been sentenced.”