Man jailed for murder at HMP Lewes dies of natural causes, report finds

A convict who killed his mother 30 years ago and then shot a pensioner in the leg after being released, died from cancer at HMP Lewes.

Brian Acott was waiting to be freed from jail and placed into suitable accommodation when he passed away.

He was first jailed in June 1995 for brutally killing his 78-year-old mother, Ivy, at her bungalow in Rainham, Kent, two years before.

Acott was sentenced to life after he smashed her head repeatedly against a radiator and then rifled through her papers to check her will.

He was later released on a life licence in June 2005, but was recalled to prison in November 2015 for committing grievous bodily harm.

The inmate was jailed for eight years and three months after he shot his 61-year-old neighbour in the leg on Halloween.

Acott, of Sussex, was then released from prison in September 2021, but was again recalled for breaching his licence in May 2022.

The parole board then directed the 79-year-old to be released in February 2024.

However, as no suitable accommodation could be found, he stayed in HMP Lewes until he died on September 17, 2024, from cancer.

An investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman concluded that Acott died of natural causes.

