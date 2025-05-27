Man jailed for possession of cocaine and cannabis after being stopped on A23

A disqualified driver has been jailed after being stopped on the A23 in Sussex and found to be in possession of cocaine and cannabis.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that Bilal Abdullah, 27, was stopped by officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit.

Inside a Citroen Berlingo van they found the drugs, a bladed article, a false document, and £935 in cash was seized, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “He was stopped during the County Lines Intensification Week, which aims to target and disrupt drugs supply and catch offenders involved in organised crime groups.

Bilal Abdullah, 27. Picture: Sussex Police

“Abdullah, of no fixed address, appeared for sentence at Lewes Crown Court on May 19 and admitted possessing both class A and B drugs with intent to supply, possession of a bladed article, driving while disqualified, acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, and possessing or controlling a false or improperly obtained identity document.

“He was sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

“The court was told how SEU officers stopped the vehicle travelling southbound at Hickstead on November 26 last year.

“They had information to suggest the vehicle was linked to drug dealing.

“Abdullah was stopped and arrested in a layby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following an investigation by the West Sussex Community Investigations (CIT) team he was charged and appeared in court.”

Speaking after the case, Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “Abdullah’s vehicle came the attention of one of our unmarked vehicles on patrol.

“Our officers continue to carry out targeted patrols to deny serious and organised criminals access to our road network. They found drugs hidden within the vehicle.

“This case demonstrates our determination to disrupt the supply of drugs that cause so much harm in our communities.

“Thanks to the investigation by the West Sussex CIT team, Abdullah had no option but to plead guilty when the case came before the court.”