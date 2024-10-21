Sussex Police said that Billy Hall, 50, of North Road, Brighton, appeared at Lewes Crown Court on October 14 after pleading guilty to committing burglary at a home in Dyke Road, two at homes in Highcroft Villas, Brighton, and in Chalfont Drive, Hove, as well as targeting a business in Stanford Avenue, Brighton.

Police confirmed that the offences occurred from April to August this year and Hall was sentenced to a six-year custodial sentence.

Detective Constable Grace Boyle said: “Burglary is a very serious offence, and we are pleased that the defendant has received a sentence which reflects this and will make a difference in preventing further victims suffering the traumatic experience of having their home burgled by this repeat offender.”