Man jailed for series of burglaries in East Sussex

Published 21st Oct 2024
A man has been jailed for six years for a series of burglaries at properties in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said that Billy Hall, 50, of North Road, Brighton, appeared at Lewes Crown Court on October 14 after pleading guilty to committing burglary at a home in Dyke Road, two at homes in Highcroft Villas, Brighton, and in Chalfont Drive, Hove, as well as targeting a business in Stanford Avenue, Brighton.

Police confirmed that the offences occurred from April to August this year and Hall was sentenced to a six-year custodial sentence.

Detective Constable Grace Boyle said: “Burglary is a very serious offence, and we are pleased that the defendant has received a sentence which reflects this and will make a difference in preventing further victims suffering the traumatic experience of having their home burgled by this repeat offender.”

