A man has been jailed for a series of pharmacy burglaries in Crawley, police have announced.

David Pritchard, 30, of no fixed address, broke into the stores and stole large quantities of prescription drugs, police said.

Sussex Police said he forced entry into Kamsons Pharmacy in Tilgate Parade, Kamsons Pharmacy in Furnace Parade, Kamsons Pharmacy in Brighton Road and Geddes Pharmacy in Three Bridges Road on dates between March 22 and April 11.

He was identified as the suspect for each incident, and arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary, as well as breaching a suspended sentence order, police said.

David Pritchard. Picture from Sussex Police

Pritchard pleaded guilty to all offences and appeared before Lewes Crown Court on May 12, where he was sentenced to a total of 23 months’ imprisonment, police added.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jenny Balmont, of Crawley CID, said: “Through CCTV enquiries and witness statements, we were able to identify Pritchard and link him to each offence.

“We acted quickly to gather as much evidence as possible to present to the Crown Prosecution Service to authorise charges, ensuring the business community was protected from further offences.

