Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix account
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate

Man jailed for series of Crawley pharmacy burglaries

A man has been jailed for a series of pharmacy burglaries in Crawley, police have announced.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 31st May 2023, 08:54 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 08:54 BST

David Pritchard, 30, of no fixed address, broke into the stores and stole large quantities of prescription drugs, police said.

Sussex Police said he forced entry into Kamsons Pharmacy in Tilgate Parade, Kamsons Pharmacy in Furnace Parade, Kamsons Pharmacy in Brighton Road and Geddes Pharmacy in Three Bridges Road on dates between March 22 and April 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was identified as the suspect for each incident, and arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary, as well as breaching a suspended sentence order, police said.

Most Popular
David Pritchard. Picture from Sussex PoliceDavid Pritchard. Picture from Sussex Police
David Pritchard. Picture from Sussex Police

Pritchard pleaded guilty to all offences and appeared before Lewes Crown Court on May 12, where he was sentenced to a total of 23 months’ imprisonment, police added.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jenny Balmont, of Crawley CID, said: “Through CCTV enquiries and witness statements, we were able to identify Pritchard and link him to each offence.

“We acted quickly to gather as much evidence as possible to present to the Crown Prosecution Service to authorise charges, ensuring the business community was protected from further offences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank the members of the public who reported these incidents to us, and would urge anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity to continue to contact police online or via 101 – or dial 999 in an emergency or if you witness a crime in action.”