Man jailed for series of ‘shocking’ planned robberies in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed for a series of planned robberies in Crawley.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was heard that Erasmus Darkwah would either find his victim or meet someone known to him in an alley way off Northgate Road and threaten them with a smashed glass bottle.

On April 14, police said a man in his 30s used the alleyway as a shortcut when he was met with Darkwah. He stole his phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On April 15 and May 27, Sussex Police said Darkwah arranged to met two men in their 40s and 50s respectively via a dating app.

It was heard that Erasmus Darkwah would either find his victim or meet someone known to him in an alley way off Northgate Road and threaten them with a smashed glass bottle. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

When he met them both, he took them down the same alley off Northgate Road, threatened them with a bottle, and stole their phones.

Similarly, on June 2, police said a man in his 20s was walking down the alley when Darkwah threatened him and demanded his phone.

The victim managed to escape without handing over any property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On June 3, Sussex Police said Darkwah, 29, of Northgate Road, Crawley was arrested and later charged with three counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

He pleaded guilty to all four charges at Lewes Crown Court on August 15.

On November 15, Sussex Police said he was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment when he appeared before Lewes Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Martin Drabble said: “This pattern of incidents was concerning for the community and it was vital that teams across the county worked hard to secure charges for Darkwah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am glad the sentence reflects the harm he caused to his victims. To put your trust into someone, only for them to rob and threaten you, is shocking.

“This sentence should also act as a deterrent for potential offenders and to show that we will investigate and put you before the courts.”