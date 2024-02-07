Man jailed for sexually abusing girl in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Rumbol, 58 – a scrap dealer of Hewelsfield in Wales – appeared in court in December to face charges of sexual abuse against a teenage girl in Rustington.

After the abuse was reported to Sussex Police, Rumbol was arrested while his victim was supported by specialist officers.

“He was subsequently charged with rape, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault by penetration and one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity (no penetration),” a police spokesperson said.

“At Lewes Crown Court on December 18, he was found guilty of all charges except rape, of which he was found not guilty.

"At the same court on Friday, January 26, Rumbol was jailed for 11 years and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.”

Rumbol was also given a restraining order and an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order – ‘significantly reducing his ability to offend’.

Detective Constable Julie Leseure said: “Mark Rumbol subjected his victim to appalling crimes for his own gratification, with no regard for the devastating harm they caused.

“She has shown incredible courage and determination to report the abuse and support this investigation through to its conclusion.

“Thanks to her bravery, Rumbol is now behind bars where he can cause no further harm.

“If you or someone you know are a victim of sexual offences, please report it to police online or via 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”