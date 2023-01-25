A man has been jailed for shoplifting and weapon offences in St Leonards.

Thomas Hyde, 30, of no fixed address, appeared before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 16 and pleaded guilty to three counts of theft, going equipped for a theft and being in possession of a bladed article, Sussex Police said.

He was sentenced to a total of 15 months imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Hyde was already on a nine-month suspended sentence. He was sentenced to six months custody on the new offences to run consecutively to this.

Thomas Hyde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was also ordered to pay £85 costs, £187 victim surcharge and £204 compensation.

“The court heard that on Monday, December 12 last year, Hyde went into Sainsbury’s in John Macadam Way, St Leonards, and picked up a bottle of Jack Daniels and a packet of Nicorette patches worth £38 and left the store without paying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A few hours later, he returned to the same store and picked up two boxes of vodka, each box containing twelve bottles worth £216, and left the store, making no attempt to pay for the items.

“It also heard that on Saturday January 14, Hyde went into Asda in Battle Road, St Leonards, and picked up various items including alcohol and food worth £40.38 and concealed them within a bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He passed all the pay points making no attempt to pay for the items and was detained at the exit by security staff.”

Hyde was arrested for shoplifting and for being in possession of a knife, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prevention Inspector Aidan Cornwall, of the Hastings and Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Thomas Hyde is a prolific criminal and a blight on our local businesses.

“This sentence protects our community and is another great example of the collaboration between Sussex Police, businesses and our partners to tackle such crimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This teamwork is vital in catching repeat offenders who are causing harm to our communities and we will continue to work with partners to bring such perpetrators to justice.”

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “This is another great result for Sussex Police and sends a strong message to all prolific offenders operating across our towns and villages that they should not expect to get away with any crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shoplifting is a scourge for both residents and retailers and, whilst it may appear low-level in terms of value, its impact on those affected is high.

"Our shops are the backbone of our community and staff work hard to make sure customers are provided with what they need. This should not result in them feeling afraid to come to work or having to face danger in what should be a safe, working environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad