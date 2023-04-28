Man jailed for three attempted bank robberies in Bexhill and St Leonards

A 69-year-old man who attempted to rob three banks in Bexhill and St Leonards has been jailed.

Police said that Alan Slattery, of Hoad’s Wood Road, Hastings, passed a note over to staff at the National Building Society in St Leonards and in Bexhill and at Natwest in Bexhill demanding they give him money from the till.

The note read: “'I'M NOT F****** ABOUT, JUST PASS ME THE 10'S AND 20'S NOW AND NO ONE WILL GET HURT."

Police said that Slattery’s request was refused by staff and he left on foot without obtaining any money and leaving the note at all three branches.

Following CCTV enquiries, Slattery was swiftly arrested and charged with three counts of attempted robbery following the incidents on Friday, February 10.

Sussex Police said that he appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday April 25 and was sentenced to 32 months imprisonment.

Inspector Olivia Carroll, of the Hastings and Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Slattery is well-known for his previous offences in the area and could therefore be easily identified by staff who reported the incidents to us.

“This led to him being quickly arrested by officers and charged within just 12 hours. He was also remanded in custody to prevent him from re-offending and causing further harm to our communities.

The note Slattery handed over to staff at the three banks.

“I welcome this custodial sentence, which shows Sussex Police will not tolerate business crime, and we will continue to work alongside the business community to protect them from harm and bring perpetrators to justice.”