Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
30 minutes ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
38 minutes ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
3 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
4 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
5 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users

Man jailed for three attempted bank robberies in Bexhill and St Leonards

A 69-year-old man who attempted to rob three banks in Bexhill and St Leonards has been jailed.

By Sam Pole
Published 28th Apr 2023, 18:48 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 18:51 BST
Alan Slattery, who attempted to rob three banks in Bexhill and St Leonards has been jailed.Alan Slattery, who attempted to rob three banks in Bexhill and St Leonards has been jailed.
Alan Slattery, who attempted to rob three banks in Bexhill and St Leonards has been jailed.

Police said that Alan Slattery, of Hoad’s Wood Road, Hastings, passed a note over to staff at the National Building Society in St Leonards and in Bexhill and at Natwest in Bexhill demanding they give him money from the till.

The note read: “'I'M NOT F****** ABOUT, JUST PASS ME THE 10'S AND 20'S NOW AND NO ONE WILL GET HURT."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said that Slattery’s request was refused by staff and he left on foot without obtaining any money and leaving the note at all three branches.

Most Popular

Following CCTV enquiries, Slattery was swiftly arrested and charged with three counts of attempted robbery following the incidents on Friday, February 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex Police said that he appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday April 25 and was sentenced to 32 months imprisonment.

Inspector Olivia Carroll, of the Hastings and Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Slattery is well-known for his previous offences in the area and could therefore be easily identified by staff who reported the incidents to us.

“This led to him being quickly arrested by officers and charged within just 12 hours. He was also remanded in custody to prevent him from re-offending and causing further harm to our communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The note Slattery handed over to staff at the three banks.The note Slattery handed over to staff at the three banks.
The note Slattery handed over to staff at the three banks.

“I welcome this custodial sentence, which shows Sussex Police will not tolerate business crime, and we will continue to work alongside the business community to protect them from harm and bring perpetrators to justice.”

A CCTV image of Slattery entering one of the banksA CCTV image of Slattery entering one of the banks
A CCTV image of Slattery entering one of the banks