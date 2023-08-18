A man who violently assaulted a vulnerable woman in her own home in Eastbourne will spend 16 months behind bars, according to police.

Police said Fabio Paulo, 28, of Blenheim Drive, Hawkinge, Kent, repeatedly kicked and punched the woman, who was known to him, while demanding she gave him £500 at her address on March 18 this year.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “When she refused his demand he then plugged in her hair straighteners and burnt her with them causing injuries to her skin.

“The attack left the woman in hospital with 13 separate injuries, including an imprint on the back of her shoulder where Paulo had forcefully stamped on her.”

Fabio Paulo, 28, of Blenheim Drive, Hawkinge, Kent. Picture from Sussex Police

Paulo even went as far as calling the woman’s family and sending pictures of her injuries in an attempt to obtain the money, according to officers.

The spokesperson added: “He fled the scene when police arrived, stealing the woman’s mobile phone in the process, but was soon tracked down and arrested by officers.”

Police said Paulo was charged with assault, blackmail and theft and was remanded in custody.

Paulo was sentenced to a total of 16 months imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on July 26 after pleading guilty to all three offences at an earlier hearing, police added.

Officers said he was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187 and was given a five-year restraining order against the victim.

Detective Police Constable Sam Collyer said: “This was a horrific attack on a vulnerable woman in her own home, a place she should feel most safe.

“I would like to commend her for her incredible bravery throughout the investigation and court process and hope she can now move forward and rebuild her life knowing she has made a difference.