A man has been jailed for violent offences against police officers in Crawley, Sussex Police have reported.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said Michael Sardes, 25, of Tilgate Way was handed a suspended sentence on July 26 for four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and common assault in Crawley between June 2022 and March 2023.

On 30 November, police were called to a disturbance at an address in Tilgate Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said Sardes was arrested to prevent a Breach of the Peace, and proceeded to behave erratically when in handcuffs. He spat at an officer, and later bit another when at the custody centre.

Michael Sardes has been jailed for violent offences against police officers in Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

He appeared at Crawley Maigstrates’ Court on Friday, December 1 where he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, harassment and criminal damage.

Police said Sardes was sentenced to a total of 32 weeks imprisonment and was ordered to pay £130 compensation.

Investigating Officer Tom Webb said: "Michael Sardes made the conscious decision to use violence against emergency workers, and now must face the consequences.