Man jailed for violent offences against police officers in Crawley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said Michael Sardes, 25, of Tilgate Way was handed a suspended sentence on July 26 for four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and common assault in Crawley between June 2022 and March 2023.
On 30 November, police were called to a disturbance at an address in Tilgate Way.
Police said Sardes was arrested to prevent a Breach of the Peace, and proceeded to behave erratically when in handcuffs. He spat at an officer, and later bit another when at the custody centre.
He appeared at Crawley Maigstrates’ Court on Friday, December 1 where he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, harassment and criminal damage.
Police said Sardes was sentenced to a total of 32 weeks imprisonment and was ordered to pay £130 compensation.
Investigating Officer Tom Webb said: "Michael Sardes made the conscious decision to use violence against emergency workers, and now must face the consequences.
"The sentence imposed by the court reflects that the use of his behaviour against police, paramedics and other emergency workers must not, and will not be accepted.”