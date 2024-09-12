A man who abducted a teenage boy in Worthing and subjected him to a ‘three-and-a-half-hour ordeal, where he was raped and sexually assaulted’, has been jailed for 10 years, the Crown Prosecution service have said.

The Crown Prosecution service said Thomas Crabtree, 35 – of Sundew Close in Bedford – groomed an underage, teenage boy and ‘drove to Worthing to rape him’.

“He contacted his victim on Snapchat and ‘repeatedly sent him sexually explicit images,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson added: "Crabtree drove to a remote location near the seafront before raping and sexually assaulting the boy. A car drove past and Crabtree then drove to another location when he continued the attack. The boy repeatedly pleaded with Crabtree to stop and take him home and, eventually Crabtree finally agreed to do so.

“The victim told his parents what had happened when he returned home and Crabtree was arrested at his parents’ home in Norfolk.”

Victoria Gedge from the Crown Prosecution Service South East said: “Crabtree carefully planned this utterly appalling attack on a vulnerable young victim, targeting him and grooming him online, before persuading him to meet up and then subjecting him to an horrific and prolonged ordeal, lasting hours.

“None of us can imagine the sheer terror that the victim was subjected to during those hours, but thanks to the fact that he told his parents what had happened to him, we have been able to bring Crabtree to justice for his horrendous crime.”

Sussex Police’s Detective Chief Inspector Carrie Williams said: “Thomas Crabtree is a predator, who wilfully manipulated a young boy and took advantage of him in the most appalling way.

“This child suffered an unimaginable ordeal lasting several hours, but has shown incredible courage and resilience to report to police and help bring his attacker to justice.

“I would like to thank him and his family for their determination, and our partners in Bedfordshire Police and Norfolk Constabulary for their support in bringing Crabtree into custody.

“If you are a victim of sexual offending, please report it to police online or via 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency. We will believe you, support you and do all we can you get you justice.”