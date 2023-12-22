BREAKING

Man knocked unconscious in Worthing

Police are investigating after a young man from Littlehampton was knocked unconscious in Worthing.
By Sam Morton
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 15:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said officers were called to Portland Square at 12.45am on Saturday, November 25, after a man had been knocked unconscious.

"The victim, a 21-year-old man from Littlehampton, quickly regained consciousness, but was taken to hospital for checks,” a police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The male suspect was wearing a cream hoodie and black jeans.”

Most Popular
Sussex Police news (Sussex World / stock image)Sussex Police news (Sussex World / stock image)
Sussex Police news (Sussex World / stock image)

Police launched an appeal for witnesses today (Friday, December 23).

Any witnesses or anyone who has information which could help with their enquiries is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 50 of 25/11.