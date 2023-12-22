Man knocked unconscious in Worthing
Police are investigating after a young man from Littlehampton was knocked unconscious in Worthing.
Sussex Police said officers were called to Portland Square at 12.45am on Saturday, November 25, after a man had been knocked unconscious.
"The victim, a 21-year-old man from Littlehampton, quickly regained consciousness, but was taken to hospital for checks,” a police spokesperson said.
"The male suspect was wearing a cream hoodie and black jeans.”
Police launched an appeal for witnesses today (Friday, December 23).
Any witnesses or anyone who has information which could help with their enquiries is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 50 of 25/11.