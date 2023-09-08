Man known to frequent Crawley arrested in connection with serious assault
A man known to frequent Crawley has been remanded in custody, Sussex Police have confirmed.
Police said Harvey Brackpool was wanted in connection with a serious assault.
Brackpool, 21, of no fixed address, was arrested on Thursday, September 7 and charged with actual bodily harm, theft, and driving offences, Sussex Police confirmed.
