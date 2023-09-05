Man known to frequent Crawley wanted in connection with serious assault

A man known to frequent Crawley is wanted by Sussex Police in connection with a serious assault

Harvey Brackpool, 21, is described by Sussex Police as 5’10” with brown hair and facial hair.

Police said he may be travelling using a blue Kymco moped, with the licence number HX04 GNU or AX84 GNO.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him, but to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47230169310.

Sussex Police are searching for Harvey Brackpool, 21, who is wanted in connection with a serious assault. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Select Sussex World from the menu.