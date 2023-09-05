BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Man known to frequent Crawley wanted in connection with serious assault

A man known to frequent Crawley is wanted by Sussex Police in connection with a serious assault
By Matt Pole
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:40 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 14:41 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Harvey Brackpool, 21, is described by Sussex Police as 5’10” with brown hair and facial hair.

Police said he may be travelling using a blue Kymco moped, with the licence number HX04 GNU or AX84 GNO.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him, but to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47230169310.

Most Popular
Sussex Police are searching for Harvey Brackpool, 21, who is wanted in connection with a serious assault. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceSussex Police are searching for Harvey Brackpool, 21, who is wanted in connection with a serious assault. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Sussex Police are searching for Harvey Brackpool, 21, who is wanted in connection with a serious assault. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

You can now send your news reports direct to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.

The link to register: https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD

Select Sussex World from the menu.

We look forward to hearing from you.