Man known to frequent Crawley wanted in connection with serious assault
A man known to frequent Crawley is wanted by Sussex Police in connection with a serious assault
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Harvey Brackpool, 21, is described by Sussex Police as 5’10” with brown hair and facial hair.
Police said he may be travelling using a blue Kymco moped, with the licence number HX04 GNU or AX84 GNO.
Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him, but to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47230169310.
You can now send your news reports direct to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.
The link to register: https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD
Select Sussex World from the menu.
We look forward to hearing from you.