Man known to frequent East Sussex wanted on recall to prison

By Matt Pole
Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:01 BST
A man known to frequent East Sussex is wanted on recall to prison.

Sussex Police are seeking to locate 34-year-old Craig Knight.

The force have asked anyone who sees him to dial 999 immediately.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Craig Knight, 34, who is wanted for recall to prison.

Police are searching for Craig Knight, 34, who is wanted for recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Police are searching for Craig Knight, 34, who is wanted for recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Knight is described as having medium-length ginger hair and is clean shaven.

“He is known to frequent Brighton and Hove.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250157641.”

