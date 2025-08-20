Man known to frequent East Sussex wanted on recall to prison

A man known to frequent East Sussex is wanted on recall to prison.

Sussex Police are seeking to locate 34-year-old Craig Knight.

The force have asked anyone who sees him to dial 999 immediately.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Craig Knight, 34, who is wanted for recall to prison.

“Knight is described as having medium-length ginger hair and is clean shaven.

“He is known to frequent Brighton and Hove.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250157641.”