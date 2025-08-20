Man known to frequent East Sussex wanted on recall to prison
A man known to frequent East Sussex is wanted on recall to prison.
Sussex Police are seeking to locate 34-year-old Craig Knight.
The force have asked anyone who sees him to dial 999 immediately.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Craig Knight, 34, who is wanted for recall to prison.
“Knight is described as having medium-length ginger hair and is clean shaven.
“He is known to frequent Brighton and Hove.
“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250157641.”