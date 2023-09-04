Man known to frequent Horsham area wanted in relation to serious assault and failing to attend court
Sussex Police are searching for a wanted man, known to frequent the Horsham area, in relation to a serious assault on a woman in August 2023.
Police said Sam Everitt, 34, is also wanted for failing to attend Brighton Magistrates’ Court in March 2023 in relation to a common assault.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he is, is asked to call 999 quoting serial 209 of 18/08.
