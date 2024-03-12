Man known to frequent Horsham, Crawley and Billingshurst wanted for failing to appear at court

A man known to frequent Horsham, Crawley and Billingshurst is wanted by Sussex Police.
By Matt Pole
Published 12th Mar 2024, 15:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said Bobby Forder, 24, is wanted for failing to appear at court.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re searching for Bobby Forder, 24, who is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Most Popular
Bobby Forder, who is known to frequent Horsham, Crawley and Billingshurst, is wanted by Sussex Police. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceBobby Forder, who is known to frequent Horsham, Crawley and Billingshurst, is wanted by Sussex Police. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Bobby Forder, who is known to frequent Horsham, Crawley and Billingshurst, is wanted by Sussex Police. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“He is known to frequent the Billinghurst, Horsham, and Crawley areas.

"Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999, quoting 702 of 07/03.”

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.