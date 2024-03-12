Man known to frequent Horsham, Crawley and Billingshurst wanted for failing to appear at court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said Bobby Forder, 24, is wanted for failing to appear at court.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re searching for Bobby Forder, 24, who is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Bobby Forder, who is known to frequent Horsham, Crawley and Billingshurst, is wanted by Sussex Police. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“He is known to frequent the Billinghurst, Horsham, and Crawley areas.

"Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999, quoting 702 of 07/03.”

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad