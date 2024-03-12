Man known to frequent Horsham, Crawley and Billingshurst wanted for failing to appear at court
Police said Bobby Forder, 24, is wanted for failing to appear at court.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man?
“We’re searching for Bobby Forder, 24, who is wanted for failing to appear at court.
“He is known to frequent the Billinghurst, Horsham, and Crawley areas.
"Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999, quoting 702 of 07/03.”
