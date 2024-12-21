Man ‘known to frequent the Chichester area’ wanted for recall to prison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man ‘known to frequent the Chichester area’ is wanted by Sussex Police.

Police said Jack Jones, 28, is wanted for recall to prison.

Sussex Police have asked the public to dial 999 if you see him or have any information on his whereabouts.

Police are searching for Jack Jones, 28, who is wanted for recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Jack is 5’11 tall, slim with light brown hair.

“He is known to frequent the Chichester area.

“If you have any information or see him please dial 999 to report, quoting serial 0104 07/12.”

