Man ‘known to frequent the Chichester area’ wanted for recall to prison
Police said Jack Jones, 28, is wanted for recall to prison.
Sussex Police have asked the public to dial 999 if you see him or have any information on his whereabouts.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Jack Jones, 28, who is wanted for recall to prison.
“Jack is 5’11 tall, slim with light brown hair.
“He is known to frequent the Chichester area.
“If you have any information or see him please dial 999 to report, quoting serial 0104 07/12.”
