Man known to frequent the Crawley area wanted for failing to appear at court to face drug-driving charge
Sussex Police are searching for a man known to frequent the Crawley area who is wanted for failing to appear at court to face a drug-driving charge.
Sussex Police describe Bobby Winser, 35 as 6’3” and of stocky build, with ginger hair and blond stubble.
If you see Winser or know where he is, please call 999 quoting reference 47230073589.
