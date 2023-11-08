Man known to frequent the Crawley area wanted in relation to number of driving offences
Police describe Asa Holman, 44, as 5’9” and of medium build, with dark hair.
If you see Holman or know where he is, please call 999 quoting reference 47230123012.
