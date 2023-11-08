Man known to frequent the Crawley area wanted in relation to number of driving offences

Sussex Police are searching for a wanted man known to frequent the Crawley area in relation to a number of driving offences.

Police describe Asa Holman, 44, as 5’9” and of medium build, with dark hair.

If you see Holman or know where he is, please call 999 quoting reference 47230123012.

Sussex Police are searching for Asa Holman, 44, who is wanted in relation to a number of driving offences. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

