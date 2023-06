A man ‘known to frequent the Crawley area’ is wanted on recall to prison by Sussex Police.

Police said they are searching for 47-year-old Alhagi Mbenga.

Sussex Police have advised members of the public to ‘dial 999 immediately’ if they see him or know where he is.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Alhagi Mbenga, 47, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Sussex Police are searching for Alhagi Mbenga, 47, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

"Alhagi is described as medium build with short black hair.

"He is known to frequent the Crawley area.