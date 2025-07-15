Man ‘known to frequent the Crawley area’ with links to Croydon wanted on recall to prison

A man ‘known to frequent the Crawley area’ with links to Croydon is wanted on recall to prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police are seeking to locate 19-year-old Chase Rochester.

The force have asked the public not to approach Rochester, and to dial 999 immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re continuing to search for Chase Rochester, 19, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Police are searching for Chase Rochester, 19, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“He is known to frequent the Crawley area and has links to Croydon, London.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to not approach him and dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250103050.”

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.