Man ‘known to frequent the Worthing area’ wanted for failing to appear in court

A man ‘known to frequent the Worthing area’ is wanted for failing to appear in court.

Sussex Police are seeking to locate 21-year-old George Smyth.

The force have asked the public not to approach him, and to dial 999 immediately if they see him.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for George Smyth, 21, who is wanted for failing to appear in court.

Police are searching for George Smyth, 21, who is wanted for failing to appear in court. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“George is known to frequent the Worthing area.

“Anyone who sees George is asked not to approach him and to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250094550.”

