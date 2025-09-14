Man ‘known to frequent the Worthing area’ wanted in connection with stalking offences

A man ‘known to frequent the Worthing area’ is wanted by Sussex Police in connection with stalking offences.

The force are seeking to locate 37-year-old Mark Coop.

Police have asked the public to dial 999 if they see him, or have any information pertaining to his whereabouts.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Mark Coop, who is wanted in connection with stalking offences?

“Coop is 37, around 5'9", and has light brown hair and green eyes.

“Coop is known to frequent the Worthing area, and we ask that if you see him, or can help police to locate him, you make a report.

“Information can be reported by calling 999 quoting reference 73 of 30/08.”

