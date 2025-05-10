Man ‘known to frequent towns on the East and West Sussex coast’ wanted on recall to prison

By Matt Pole
Published 10th May 2025, 10:05 BST
Updated 10th May 2025, 10:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man ‘known to frequent towns on the East and West Sussex coast’ is wanted on recall to prison.

Sussex Police are searching for 23-year-old TJ Nelms.

The force have advised anyone who sees him not to approach him, but to dial 999 immediately.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for TJ Nelms, 23, who is wanted for recall to prison.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are searching for TJ Nelms, 23, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex PolicePolice are searching for TJ Nelms, 23, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Police are searching for TJ Nelms, 23, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Nelms is about 6', slim, with mousey blonde hair and a blonde beard.

“He is known to frequent towns on the East and West Sussex coast.

“Anyone who sees him must not approach him, but dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 1649 of 7/2.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice