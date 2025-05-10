Man ‘known to frequent towns on the East and West Sussex coast’ wanted on recall to prison
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man ‘known to frequent towns on the East and West Sussex coast’ is wanted on recall to prison.
Sussex Police are searching for 23-year-old TJ Nelms.
The force have advised anyone who sees him not to approach him, but to dial 999 immediately.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for TJ Nelms, 23, who is wanted for recall to prison.
“Nelms is about 6', slim, with mousey blonde hair and a blonde beard.
“He is known to frequent towns on the East and West Sussex coast.
“Anyone who sees him must not approach him, but dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 1649 of 7/2.”