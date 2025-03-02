Man known to ‘regularly be in the Arun and Chichester areas’ wanted in connection with reports of assault and malicious communications
Sussex Police are searching for Miley Connors, who also has links to the Hambrook area.
Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but to call 999.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Miley Connors?
“We are keen to speak with him in connection with a report of an assault and for malicious communications.
“Officers have conducted enquiries to locate him, and he has links to the Hambrook area.
“He is also known to regularly be in the Arun and Chichester areas.
“Anyone who sees Connors is asked not to approach him but to call 999.
“Meanwhile anyone who has information about his whereabouts can report it to us via 101 or on the Sussex Police website, quoting serial 854 of 15/12.
“Information can be reported to CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”