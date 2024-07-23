British Transport Police (BTP) said detectives are investigating an assault at Falmer station in Brighton.

"At around 10.10pm on July 14, an argument broke out between two groups in the station,” a police spokesperson explained.

"The victim was punched, causing them to fall to the floor and crack their skull as they were knocked unconscious."

BTP released photos of three people, of interest to the investigation, on Tuesday (July 23).

In an update on Wednesday morning, a police spokesperson said: “Three people have now been identified in connection. We are not looking to identify anyone else. Thank you for your support.”