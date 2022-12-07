Man left with facial injuries following assault in Hastings supermarket car park

A man has been assaulted in a Hastings supermarket car park, according to police.

Officers said they are appealing for witnesses to an assault which happened on Sunday, December 4, by Sainsbury’s in John Macadam Way just after 1.30pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “He [the victim] sustained facial injuries in the incident. The victim, who was driving a Ford CMAX, had earlier been in a confrontation with a man and woman in an unknown dark coloured pick-up truck.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information which could help officers with their investigation, is asked to report it to police online, or call 101, quoting serial 583 of 04/12.”