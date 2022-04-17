Man left with head injury in Hastings town centre assault

Police said they are investigating the attack on the 53-year-old victim, who was taken to hospital after being found in Pelham Street shortly before 9pm on Sunday, April 10.

Enquiries established the man had been assaulted in the early evening in Wellington Place, and detectives are seeking to determine if this incident contributed to his injuries.

Police said a 35-year-old local man known to the victim has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Simon Dunn said: “The assault happened in a busy area of Hastings town centre on a Sunday evening, and we believe there were lots of people in the vicinity at that time and therefore a high likelihood that someone would have witnessed the incident.

“We are asking anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant CCTV or dash cam footage from the area, to please get in touch.

“This was an isolated incident involving people known to each other, and we believe there is no threat to the wider community.

“Members of the public can expect to see a continued police presence in the area while our enquiries are ongoing.”