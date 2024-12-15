Detectives investigating a fight on board a train in Sussex have appealed for help identifying two men involved.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following the altercation, according to the British Transport Police (BTP).

A BTP spokesperson said: “At about 11.50pm on Friday (December 13) the victim, a man in his 20s, was travelling on board a train between Brighton railway station and Hove railway station when he got into an argument with a man, and a fight broke out.

“As the train arrived at Hove, a second man became involved and the fight continued onto the platform.

Detectives investigating a fight on board a train have released these images in connection. Photo: BTP

“Paramedics attended and the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"He has since been discharged.”

Officers believe the people in the CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation, according to BTP.

Anyone who recognises them, or has any other information, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 869 of 13/12/2025.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.