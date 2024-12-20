Man missing from Chichester 'located safely' by Sussex Police

By Matt Pole
Published 20th Dec 2024, 09:47 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2024, 10:04 GMT
A man missing from Chichester has been 'located safely' by Sussex Police.

Christopher was reported missing yesterday (December 19).

Sussex Police have thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report that previously missing Christopher has been located safely.

Sussex Police are pleased to report that previously missing Christopher has been located safely. Picture by Jon RigbySussex Police are pleased to report that previously missing Christopher has been located safely. Picture by Jon Rigby
“It follows our appeal to help find him issued yesterday (19 December).

“Officers have thanked the public for their help to find him.”

