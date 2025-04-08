Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A suspect has appeared in court after photos were taken of children in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said a 21-year-old man has been charged following ‘reports of a person photographing children’ in Belfast Street and Portland Road, Hove.

"Police responded to a report on Wednesday, April 2, that a man had been seen following children and attempting to photograph them without their knowledge,” a police spokesperson said.

"Officers conducted a search of the area, where they quickly located a man matching the suspect's description. He was promptly arrested and taken into custody.

A suspect has appeared in court after photos were taken of children in Hove (Stock image / National World)

"On Thursday, April 3, 21-year-old Kayode Sandham, of Wilfred Road, Hove was charged with taking photos under clothing without consent, and with committing an act of outraging public decency.”

Sandham appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court the following day, where he was ‘bailed with strict conditions’, police said.

He is due to next appear for a hearing on May 2 at Lewes Crown Court.

Tom Duffy – response investigations team detective sergeant – said: “Following a troubling report of a person photographing children in Hove, a man was quickly arrested, and charges have now been secured.

"We recognise that this incident has understandably caused concern within the community, and we remain committed to maintaining a reassuring presence, with officers continuing regular patrols in the area.

"We encourage anyone with concerns or who has further information to speak with our officers directly or to contact police."

You can make a report to the police online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 834 of 02/04.