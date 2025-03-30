Sussex Police responded to a report of concern for a man at an address in Rectory Gardens, Worthing this morning (March 30).

The force located the man, and negotiated with him to the leave the property.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We responded to a report of concern for a man at an address in Rectory Gardens, Worthing, on Sunday (30 March) at 8.10am.

“The man was located and officers negotiated with him to leave the address.

“He was arrested on suspicion of harassment and taken to custody.”

1 . Man ‘negotiated’ to leave address in Sussex arrested on suspicion of harassment A man who was ‘negotiated’ to leave an address in Sussex has been arrested on suspicion of harassment Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Man ‘negotiated’ to leave address in Sussex arrested on suspicion of harassment A man who was ‘negotiated’ to leave an address in Sussex has been arrested on suspicion of harassment. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Man ‘negotiated’ to leave address in Sussex arrested on suspicion of harassment A man who was ‘negotiated’ to leave an address in Sussex has been arrested on suspicion of harassment. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures