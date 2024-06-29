Surrey Police is appealing for the public’s help in finding the wanted man from Ashford.

“Jason Lutonadio, 25, is wanted for escaping lawful custody,” a police statement read.

"Jason is described as a black man, 5ft 10in tall with cornrow braids and brown eyes.

“Lutonadio is believed to be travelling on foot or by public transport and has links to London.”

If you have seen Jason – or have any information that could help officers locate him – please contact the police, quoting PR/45240072493 via webchat, the online reporting tool or by calling 101.

If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.