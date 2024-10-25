Man pleads guilty to causing the death of three men in collision in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driver has pleaded guilty to causing the death of three men in a collision in Eastbourne.

Police said that Robbie Cook, 39, appeared before Lewes Crown Court on October 23 where he was charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and one count of perverting the course of justice.

Police added that it related to a pursuit he was involved with in the Hampden Park area on February 13, 2023.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Cook, of Croxden Way, Eastbourne, drove a Range Rover in pursuit of three men in a Citroen Berlingo.

“He has admitted the charges, and now awaits sentencing on November 22.

“21 year-old Daniel Davies, 32 year-old Jonny Day and 36 year-old Jon ‘Tommy’ Miller died after their vehicle was involved in a collision in Decoy Drive on February 13.

“All three men were from Berkshire, they were declared deceased at the scene.

“Following an investigation by the Sussex and Surrey Major Crime Team, the second vehicle involved was identified and the driver, Robbie Cook, was traced and arrested.”

Speaking after the plea hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Daniel, Jonny and Tommy following the tragic events of last year.

“Since that night, we have worked tirelessly to understand exactly what happened and to provide them with the answers they deserve.

“We are pleased that because of our complex and thorough investigation, Cook had no choice but to plead guilty when he appeared in court this week.

“I would like to thank the community and everyone who came forward with information for the support they have shown our investigation. This has ensured that justice will be served in this case.”