Man pleads guilty to Eastbourne theatre burglary
Police responded to a report of the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Seaside being broken into at around 11.55pm on Tuesday, January 28, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.
The spokesperson added: “On arrival, officers found the front door of the theatre open. They conducted a search of the building and managed to quickly detain and arrest the suspect. Nothing was stolen.
“Andrew Short, 42, of no fixed address, was charged with burglary with intent to steal. He appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 29 January where he pleaded guilty to the offence.
"He has been bailed and will appear again at Brighton Magistrates Court for sentencing on March 21.”
Chief Inspector Di Lewis said: “From the moment we received the call, our officers acted swiftly and had the suspect in custody within six minutes. We understand the impact crimes like these have on our local businesses, this rapid response highlights our unwavering commitment to catching criminals.”